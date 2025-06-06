Daily life in China | Community canteens feed the neighborhood, build community

(People's Daily App) 13:58, June 06, 2025

In Beijing, neighborhood canteens are serving more than just affordable meals. Originally designed for the elderly, these government-subsidized kitchens are now attracting diners of all ages.

(Produced by Zou Yunshan and Lin Rui)

