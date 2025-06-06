Trending in China | Laifeng lacquered chopsticks, a cultural treasure

(People's Daily App) 13:23, June 06, 2025

Laifeng lacquered chopsticks, a specialty of Laifeng county in Hubei Province, beautifully blend practical design with rich cultural heritage. With their glossy surfaces and intricate patterns, these chopsticks not only enhance dining experiences but also serve as a tangible link to local life and traditional craftsmanship.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Liu Haozhe)

