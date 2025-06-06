Southwest China' oil-paper umbrellas showcase timeless charm of eastern aesthetics

Ecns.cn) 10:18, June 06, 2025

Photo shows oil-paper umbrellas in Fenshuiling Town of Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/China News Service)

In Fenshuiling Town of Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, the making of the oil-paper umbrella has been passed down for over 400 years, preserving techniques such as tung oil coating and stone-print painting. The traditional art was listed as China's national-level intangible cultural heritage in 2008.

Customers select oil-paper umbrellas inside a shop on the old street of Fenshuiling Town. (Photo/China News Service)

Today, the making of oil-paper umbrellas in Fenshuiling still follows traditional techniques, with all processes and materials adhering to ancient methods.

A customer selects an oil-paper umbrella inside a shop on the old street of Fenshuiling Town. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)