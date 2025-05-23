Home>>
Trending in China | Sapium candles: transforming seeds into magic
(People's Daily App) 13:56, May 23, 2025
Made from natural Chinese tallow tree seed oil, Sapium candles or Chinese tallow candles burn cleanly without producing black smoke, emit a subtle herbal fragrance, and are eco-friendly and sustainable, perfect for enhancing your home ambiance.
