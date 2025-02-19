People busy in field on day of Rain Water in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:23, February 19, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows a seeder equipped with the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System sowing in a field during the day of Yushui (Rain Water), the second of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, in Lintingkou Town, Baodi District, north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows a seeder equipped with the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System sowing in a field during the day of Yushui (Rain Water), the second of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, in Lintingkou Town, Baodi District, north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A villager pours garlic into the seeder during the day of Yushui (Rain Water), the second of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, in Lintingkou Town, Baodi District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

