Joint debugging, testing conducted on high-speed railway in NE China
A staff member works on an inspection train during a joint debugging and testing on the high-speed railway connecting Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Changbai Mountain reserve in the neighboring Jilin Province, June 1, 2025. With a length of 430 kilometers and design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the high-speed railway will significantly improve regional connectivity and boost tourism and economic development upon operation. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
An inspection train departs from Shenyang North Railway Station during a joint debugging and testing on the high-speed railway connecting Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Changbai Mountain reserve in the neighboring Jilin Province, June 1, 2025. With a length of 430 kilometers and design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the high-speed railway will significantly improve regional connectivity and boost tourism and economic development upon operation. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Staff members monitor data during a joint debugging and testing on the high-speed railway connecting Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Changbai Mountain reserve in the neighboring Jilin Province, June 1, 2025. With a length of 430 kilometers and design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the high-speed railway will significantly improve regional connectivity and boost tourism and economic development upon operation. (China Railway Shenyang Group Co., Ltd/Handout via Xinhua)
A drone photo shows an inspection train running during a joint debugging and testing on the high-speed railway connecting Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Changbai Mountain reserve in the neighboring Jilin Province, June 1, 2025. With a length of 430 kilometers and design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the high-speed railway will significantly improve regional connectivity and boost tourism and economic development upon operation. (China Railway Shenyang Group Co., Ltd/Handout via Xinhua)
