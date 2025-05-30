Shooting down multiple fighters in real combat: The rise of China's J-10 fighter jets

People's Daily Online) 18:31, May 30, 2025

China's independently developed J-10CE fighter jets, exported by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, have achieved their first real combat success. The jets, operated by a foreign air force, shot down multiple fighter jets in combats without suffering losses, China Media Group announced May 17, 2025.

At the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia, which opened on May 20, 2025, the J-10CE model drew frequent visits from military and political delegations representing more than 20 countries in a single day.

The development of the J-10 series was a journey from nothing to self-reliance, embodying the Chinese nation's spirit of unremitting self-improvement. It stands as a remarkable achievement, forged by generations of Chinese aviation professionals with their youth, dedication, ingenuity and even their lives.

Today, People's Daily devoted a full page to a special report detailing the development of the J-10 fighter jet.

Read the full Chinese report:

龙腾东方（报告文学）——歼—10诞生记

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Wu Chengliang)