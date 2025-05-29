Home>>
China urges U.S. to safeguard lawful, legitimate rights and interests of all international students: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 10:03, May 29, 2025
BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to earnestly safeguard the lawful and legitimate rights and interests of all international students, including those from China, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query that the United States has informed all its embassies and consulates worldwide to stop granting any visas to foreign students.
China has always believed that normal educational cooperation and academic exchanges should not be disrupted, Mao added.
