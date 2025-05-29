China promotes digital transformation of electronic information manufacturing

Xinhua) 09:06, May 29, 2025

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China has released an implementation plan for the digital transformation of the electronic information manufacturing industry, setting a goal for major enterprises to achieve a numerical control rate of over 85 percent in key production processes by 2027.

Released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology along with other government organs, the plan underscores the electronic information manufacturing industry as a strategic, fundamental, and pioneering sector of the national economy.

With a large overall scale, long industrial chains, and broad coverage, it plays a key role in integrating the real and digital economies, advancing new industrialization and fostering new quality productive forces, according to the plan.

The plan further outlines that by 2027, new information infrastructure will be largely established to support the digital transformation and intelligent upgrading of the electronic information manufacturing industry. This infrastructure will see advanced computing and artificial intelligence deeply integrated into industry development.

It envisions that by 2030, a relatively sound data infrastructure system for the electronic information manufacturing industry will be in place, and an industrial database will be largely completed. By then, a number of flagship smart products will be developed, and a digital ecosystem will take shape.

The efficiency and quality of the digital transformation will see significant improvements, and new breakthroughs in moving up towards the top end of the global value chain are expected to be achieved by 2030.

Efforts will be made to promote digital transformation across the entire industrial chain and speed up the trial and adoption of innovative products such as smart wearable devices and intelligent robots, according to the plan.

