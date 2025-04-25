China's Weichai wins Singapore award for diesel engine breakthrough

Xinhua) 11:28, April 25, 2025

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Leading Chinese powertrain manufacturer Weichai has been honored with one of Singapore's prestigious business awards for its achievement in developing a diesel engine with a 53.09 percent thermal efficiency, the first of its kind globally.

On Thursday, the company was presented with the Manufacturing accolade at the Singapore Business Review (SBR) International Business Awards 2025. The awards recognize the outstanding achievements of foreign companies in Singapore, highlighting transformative business initiatives, strategies, and projects that have had a significant impact in the country.

The breakthrough in thermal efficiency follows years of industry efforts to improve diesel engine performance, with the 53 percent mark previously unattained. According to the SBR, this innovation could potentially save operators of heavy-duty tractors up to 12,000 liters of diesel annually.

Beyond the transportation sector, industries such as construction, agriculture, shipping, and power generation are also expected to benefit from this enhanced efficiency.

As Singapore accelerates its transition to a green, low-carbon manufacturing hub, Weichai is further advancing its efforts through collaborative research and development with institutions like Nanyang Technological University, said the company.

