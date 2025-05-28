Chinese toy sensation Labubu leads wave of pop-culture exports

People's Daily Online) 15:00, May 28, 2025

The Monsters series is displayed at the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair. (China News Service/Cai Minjie)

Pop Mart's Labubu collectible toys have become a global sensation, drawing long lines in Bangkok, winning celebrity fans in the West and sending the company’s app to No. 1 on the U.S. App Store shopping chart.

The furry, nine-toothed elf created by Chinese toymaker Pop Mart has become a benchmark for China's pop culture making inroads overseas.

In the first quarter of 2025, Pop Mart's revenue in the Americas surged nearly ninefold from a year earlier; European sales rose by about six times.

At the recent China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair, Pop Mart's IPs, including The Monsters, drew large crowds eager for photos and interactions.

Pop Mart, a leading maker of trendy toys — collectible figurines often targeted at adults and sold in blind boxes — differs from traditional toy companies, which primarily market playthings for children. Trendy toymakers focus on building social experiences and a gifting culture, aiming to forge stronger emotional connections between their products and consumers.

Li Yongjian, director of the National Academy of Economic Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, predicted China's trendy toy market will reach 100 billion yuan ($13.8 billion) by 2026.

A consumer takes selfies with a doll at a Pop Mart outlet in Bangkok. [Photo/Xinhua]

For Wang Xinming, the creator of Pop Mart's popular IP Molly, Molly symbolizes persistence and breakthrough. He said he hopes the character can inspire people to confront challenges with determination and overcome obstacles. Wang remains optimistic about the industry's prospects, saying young designers can promote innovative work through exhibitions.

The 20-year-old GG Bond franchise also drew attention at the expo with its blind boxes and pop-up stores.

"Building a successful IP doesn't happen overnight. It requires sustained content innovation and precise market operation," said Yan Bing, vice president of Winsing Animation, the company behind GG Bond.

Yan added that the company aims to reimagine classic characters for the younger generation and bring Chinese stories to the global market.

Liu Pingyun, chief executive of the design team behind Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, said China's designer toy industry must continue to improve research and development, production, and sales, with an emphasis on contemporary design and systematic innovation.

He said Guangdong has a complete industry chain from design to sales and suggested closer collaboration with manufacturers in Jiangsu and Zhejiang to raise product quality.

"At the same time, we need to create more ways to engage consumers with products. By combining cultural elements with modern design, Chinese designer toys can reach a wider global audience," Liu said.

Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)