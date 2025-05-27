Smoking in Beijing drops sharply after 10 years of strict ban

Xinhua) 09:25, May 27, 2025

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has reduced its adult smoking rate to 19.2 percent among residents aged 15 and older, reflecting a 4.2 percent decline since the city implemented strict tobacco control measures a decade ago, according to municipal health authorities.

Data from the Beijing Municipal Health Commission revealed significant gender disparities, with male smoking rates at 34.5 percent compared to 3.3 percent for females. Smoking prevalence remains highest among those aged 45 to 64 (22.9 percent) and lowest in the 15 to 24 age group (9.4 percent). The findings underscore progress made under Beijing's tough smoking ban, enacted in 2015, which prohibits smoking in all indoor public places, workplaces, public transportation throughout the city.

Exposure to secondhand smoke in indoor workplaces dropped to 16.7 percent in 2025, halving pre-regulation levels. However, bars and restaurants continue to be problematic areas, though exposure rates did decline by 35.5 percentage points to 54 percent and 30.2 percent, respectively.

A health impact assessment co-led by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control projected the regulation averted hundreds of thousands of smoking-related hospitalizations. Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) admissions fell by 2.6 percent annually after implementation of the measures, while chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) hospitalizations dropped 8.8 percent yearly.

The policy delivered rapid benefits for vulnerable groups: AMI admissions for seniors over 65 immediately declined 5.6 percent, and COPD hospitalizations plunged 34.7 percent after the law took effect. Pediatric asthma cases at two major children's hospitals fell by 30.7 percent.

"Public health awareness has markedly improved, with more families adopting smoke-free lifestyles," said Tang Weimin with the commission, who pledged enhanced education, enforcement and smoking cessation services to sustain progress.

