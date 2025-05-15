China Everything Vlog | Dangdang Tram: A new way to explore Beijing's Central Axis

(People's Daily App) 15:13, May 15, 2025

The Beijing Central Axis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a must-see for visitors exploring the heart of the capital. Now, the historic Dangdang Tram, Beijing's earliest form of modern transport, offers a scenic, quick and energy-efficient way to experience the area's charm.

