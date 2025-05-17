Gathering held in Beijing to commend role models with disabilities, their outstanding supporters

Xinhua) 09:16, May 17, 2025

A gathering to commend role models with disabilities and people who have made outstanding contributions in helping those with disabilities is held in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2025. A total of 200 role models with disabilities, along with 200 outstanding units and 60 exceptional individuals supporting disability services, were honored at the gathering. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

Representatives attending a gathering to commend role models with disabilities and people who have made outstanding contributions in helping those with disabilities head for the venue of the gathering in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A gathering to commend role models with disabilities and people who have made outstanding contributions in helping those with disabilities is held in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

A gathering to commend role models with disabilities and people who have made outstanding contributions in helping those with disabilities is held in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

Representatives attending a gathering to commend role models with disabilities and people who have made outstanding contributions in helping those with disabilities enter the venue of the gathering in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Representative Zhang Chaofan, who wears a bionic arm, heads for the venue of a gathering to commend role models with disabilities and people who have made outstanding contributions in helping those with disabilities in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

