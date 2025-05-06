Beijing receives over 17.9 mln tourists during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 13:15, May 06, 2025

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- During the five-day May Day holiday, Beijing recorded more than 17.9 million tourist trips, marking a 5.6 percent year-on-year increase, according to Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

The capital's tourism revenue during the period reached 20.98 billion yuan (about 2.9 billion U.S. dollars), up 6.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Wangfujing shopping street, Beijing Olympic Park, Xidan commercial district, Nanluoguxiang Lane known for its well-preserved quadrangle courtyards, and the Summer Palace were among the top 10 most-visited places in Beijing during the May Day holiday.

Beijing's performing arts scene also thrived during the holiday. The city hosted 1,664 commercial performances, attracting approximately 668,000 spectators and generating 242 million yuan in box office revenue. These figures represent year-on-year increases of 10 percent, 10.9 percent, and 29 percent, respectively.

Thanks to streamlined customs clearance, payment systems, and tax refund services, the capital city welcomed 104,000 inbound international tourists, a 42.4 percent year-on-year increase. These visitors contributed 1.13 billion yuan in inbound tourism revenue, up 48 percent from the previous year.

Meanwhile, Beijing's rural areas rolled out diverse cultural and tourism offerings such as eco-tours, parent-child educational programs, and hands-on intangible cultural heritage activities for those interested in short-distance getaways that combine leisure and learning.

