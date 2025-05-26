Cote d'Ivoire official hails China's agricultural model as blueprint for sustainable growth

ABIDJAN, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The agricultural development model of China serves as a source of inspiration for African nations, a senior official of Cote d'Ivoire said on Saturday.

"In less than half a century, China has achieved one of the most spectacular transformations in the world to reach its current position, particularly in agricultural and agro-industrial development," said Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, minister of state and minister of agriculture and rural development.

He made the remarks during China Day, held on the sidelines of the 7th International Agriculture and Animal Resources Exhibition (SARA), where China is the guest of honor. The exhibition was launched on Friday and is expected to run through June 1.

Adjoumani said it is important for Cote d'Ivoire, a West African country currently modernizing its agriculture, to look to China and draw from its development experience.

The minister expressed appreciation for the technical assistance and expertise provided by China and expressed hope that such collaborations would be further strengthened.

"Cote d'Ivoire is full of potential waiting to be unlocked. Many agricultural products should be valorized locally within a win-win partnership," he said, citing achievements in cocoa, cashew and natural rubber cultivation.

Adjoumani said the government of Cote d'Ivoire expects increased Chinese investment in the country's agricultural sector.

Instead of merely planting cocoa, the current focus is on collaborative development through research, where local producers handle cultivation, partners support domestic processing and the finished products are ultimately exported to a market of more than one billion Chinese consumers, he noted.

He also called for investments in essential agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation dams for farming and aquaculture, mechanization, modern storage facilities like warehouses and silos, as well as the integration of information and communication technology to build a smarter, more connected agricultural system.

At the opening ceremony of SARA 2025, launched on Friday, Adjoumani said that Africa faces significant pressures on its food systems, including rapid population growth, urbanization and climate change impacts, all of which have severely challenged the continent's ability to feed its population.

He said that China feeds about 20 percent of the world's population using just 9 percent of the world's arable land and still manages to export surpluses globally. "This achievement positions China among the top global agricultural producers," he said.

"I hope that SARA 2025 will provide us with opportunities to explore numerous new avenues for collaboration and mutual learning, to strengthen our ties and build a prosperous future for our peoples," he added.

