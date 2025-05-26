China Day shows fruitful cooperation at Cote d'Ivoire's int'l agricultural fair

Cote d'Ivoire's Minister of State and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani and Zhang Xingwang, vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs of China, sign an agreement during the China Day event of the 7th Abidjan International Agriculture and Animal Resources Exhibition in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on May 24, 2025. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

ABIDJAN, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A special China Day event was held Saturday at the 7th Abidjan International Agriculture and Animal Resources Exhibition, showcasing the fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing the event, Ivorian Minister of State and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani said that in less than half a century, China has achieved spectacular transformation, particularly in the fields of agricultural and agro-industrial development.

"Cote d'Ivoire is honored and proud to welcome the People's Republic of China to this event, which underscores the solid friendship and deep cooperation between our two nations," he said.

Hoping to boost the modernization of Cote d'Ivoire's agriculture with Chinese technologies and experience, the minister also vowed to further deepen the agricultural partnership with China, emphasizing joint efforts in technical training, resource sharing and supply chain integration.

Chinese Ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire Wu Jie stated that as the guest of honor, China's participation in the fair reflects strong bilateral relations and promising prospects for high-quality agricultural cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire.

The two sides signed a number of Memoranda of Understanding and agricultural cooperation framework agreements during the event.

