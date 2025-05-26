We Are China

View of Haibao park in Yinchuan, NW China

Xinhua) 08:57, May 26, 2025

A tourist visits Haibao park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 25, 2025 shows people rowing a boat at Haibao park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

People enjoy camping at Haibao park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

People row a boat at Haibao park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

