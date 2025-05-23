Hong Kong Customs completes pilot of blockchain-based validation platform for Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, May 22 (Xinhua) -- A blockchain-based cross-validation platform, aimed to accelerate logistics and economic development in the Asia-Pacific region, has completed its first pilot program, Chan Tsz-tat, commissioner of Customs and Excise of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, announced on Thursday.

The Hong Kong Customs chief said this while meeting the press following the conclusion of the 26th World Customs Organization (WCO) Asia/Pacific Regional Heads of Customs Administrations Conference here on Thursday.

Through this e-platform, led by Hong Kong Customs as the World Customs Organization vice chair for the Asia-Pacific Region, a batch of goods transported from Chinese mainland's Shenzhen to Thailand via Hong Kong successfully underwent remote certification last week, lowering Thailand's import tax rate from 10 percent to 0 under the Framework Agreement on China-ASEAN Comprehensive Economic Cooperation, said Chan.

The platform allows customs authorities to verify electronic documents such as certificates of origin and import/export licenses without exchanging sensitive data directly, Chan added, noting that Hong Kong Customs will further enhance this innovative solution to serve and consolidate Hong Kong's role as a leading international financial, shipping, and trade hub.

