Yili's new product enters Hong Kong to accelerate global expansion

Xinhua) 08:36, May 21, 2025

HONG KONG, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese dairy giant Yili on Tuesday held a global product launch in Hong Kong, officially introducing its infant formula brand Pro-Kido to the local market.

At the launch event, Yili's Global Maternal and Infant Nutrition Research Center unveiled several advanced breast milk research findings and announced a strategic partnership with Hong Kong health retail chain Mannings.

Currently, Yili has accumulated data on over 10 million breast milk components and secured more than 290 invention patents.

Zhang Yipeng, vice president of Yili Group, said that the company aims to use Hong Kong as a gateway to seize opportunities with global partners and continue providing high-quality, nutritious, healthy and delicious products to consumers worldwide.

Margaret Lau, head of Baby Care, Confectionery and GMS at Mannings HK, said this collaboration reflected the shared brand vision and market positioning, adding that Mannings looks forward to deepening its strategic partnership with Yili to bring more high-quality health solutions to Hong Kong families.

Yili has established 15 innovation centers worldwide. It has built a high-standard supply chain covering dairy sources, raw materials, equipment, and quality control, forming deep partnerships with over 2,000 suppliers from 39 countries and regions.

