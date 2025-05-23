Senior official says China will deepen cooperation with CEECs

Xinhua) 09:37, May 23, 2025

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin attends the opening ceremony of the fourth China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair and delivers a speech in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

NINGBO, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin on Thursday said China will continue to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation with Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs), hailing China-CEEC cooperation as a model of trans-regional multilateral cooperation.

China will continue to increase its imports from CEECs, expand bilateral trade, and strive to achieve more cooperation outcomes in such fields as the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, Shen said when addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Mutually beneficial cooperation between China and CEECs has become a model of trans-regional multilateral cooperation, as bilateral trade, investment and interconnectivity are ever-growing, according to Shen.

Shen said that China -- dedicated to building an open global economy -- is willing to work with all countries around the world, including CEECs, to uphold the multilateral trading system, maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and safeguard the international environment to enable open cooperation.

The expo will run until May 25.

