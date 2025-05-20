Shaping destiny beyond disability

(People's Daily App) 16:56, May 20, 2025

At the Tangshan Rehabilitation Education Center, children with disabilities receive personalized therapy that supports their everyday life skills. The Sunshine Branch is dedicated to equipping adults with practical vocational skills, empowering them to enter the workforce confidently. Graduates like Shen Zanchao now run businesses that provide jobs for themselves and others with disabilities. Li Tianqi, once impaired with cognitive challenges, now proudly works at a state-owned enterprise, supporting his family. With the proper care, everyone can shape their future—because disability does not define destiny.

