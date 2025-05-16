Lai Ching-te slammed for distorting World War II history

Xinhua) 10:01, May 16, 2025

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday condemned Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te for distorting the history of World War II through his recent actions and betraying the Chinese nation.

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the Victory in Europe Day event held at the Taipei Guest House by the Democratic Progressive Party authorities, during which Lai made irresponsible comments.

In a shameless attempt to grab attention, Lai stood at a site once trampled by Japanese invaders in Taiwan, spreading deceitful rhetoric, distorting World War II history, and touting "Taiwan independence" narratives, Jiang said. "Lai's actions represent a betrayal of the Chinese nation and are utterly disgraceful."

Lai has been pushing authoritarianism and "green terror" on the island, while inciting cross-Strait antagonism and confrontation, leading to heightened tensions and instability across the Taiwan Strait, Jiang said, calling him a real "saboteur of cross-Strait peace" and "crisis maker across the Taiwan Strait."

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's recovery, Jiang noted.

The return of Taiwan to China is an integral part of the victory in World War II and the postwar international order, he said.

He noted that a series of internationally binding documents, including the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, reaffirm China's sovereignty over Taiwan.

"The historical and legal facts are indisputable, and the trend toward China's eventual and inevitable reunification is unstoppable," Jiang said.

Any attempt to forget one's roots or seek "independence" by banking on external forces will be condemned by the people and judged by history, he added.

