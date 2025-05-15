Historical momentum toward national reunification unstoppable: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:21, May 15, 2025

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday pledged efforts to promote extensive solidarity with Taiwan compatriots to advance cross-Strait relations and create unstoppable momentum toward national reunification.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comments in response to media queries at a press conference.

"We will uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, take resolute measures against 'Taiwan independence' provocations, advance cross-Strait exchanges, deepen integrated development, and firmly oppose external interference," Chen said.

Taiwan has been an inalienable part of China since ancient times, with historical and legal facts that are clear and indisputable, the spokesperson noted.

A series of instruments with legal effect under international law, including the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation, and the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, have all confirmed China's sovereignty over Taiwan. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, fully reflects and solemnly affirms the one-China principle, namely there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, Chen stressed.

Upholding the one-China principle and firmly opposing "Taiwan independence" attempts, as well as external interference, is an inherent requirement for safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and defending core national interests, Chen said.

The adherence to these principles is also a commitment to upholding international fairness and justice, preserving the outcomes of World War II, and maintaining the postwar international order, he added.

The international community should respect historical facts and the authority of UNGA resolutions, and demonstrate understanding for and extend support to the Chinese government and people in their just cause of opposing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and striving for national reunification, Chen stated.

