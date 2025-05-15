Mainland slams DPP's push for "non-red supply chain" in semiconductor industry

Xinhua) 09:47, May 15, 2025

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te for advocating the establishment of a so-called global "non-red supply chain" in the semiconductor sector, accusing him of promoting economic decoupling across the Taiwan Strait and kowtowing to the United States.

In response to Washington's tariff bullying and relentless exploitation, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan have long "raised the white flag" and "knelt in submission," said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference. He added that the DPP's so-called negotiations with the United States amount to nothing more than political theater, serving only to embolden further American demands.

Chen said there is growing awareness among the people of Taiwan that "Taiwan independence" is a dead end, that the United States always prioritizes its own interests, and that to the United States, Taiwan is merely a pawn to be discarded once it has served its purpose.

Amid shared risks and challenges, Chinese people on both sides of the Strait should work together to safeguard development rights and national dignity, he said.

"We are concerned about the difficulties faced by industries and enterprises in Taiwan, and welcome them to invest and grow on the mainland," Chen added.

