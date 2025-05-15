Li Yan of China wins gold in women's +87kg competition at 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships

Xinhua) 15:38, May 15, 2025

Son Younghee of South Korea competes during the women's +87kg competition at 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Li Yan of China competes during the women's +87kg competition at 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Total gold medalist Li Yan (C) of China, silver medalist Park Hyejeong (L) of South Korea and brozne medalist Son Younghee of South Korea pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's +87kg competition at 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Park Hyejeong of South Korea competes during the women's +87kg competition at 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Total gold medalist Li Yan (C) of China, silver medalist Park Hyejeong (L) of South Korea and brozne medalist Son Younghee of South Korea react during the awarding ceremony for the women's +87kg competition at 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jiangshan, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

