China's melodious Pingtan art enthralls Nigerian audience

Xinhua) 09:41, May 13, 2025

ABUJA, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Scores of Nigerians in the capital of Abuja were held spellbound on Sunday, as a visiting group of performers from the southern part of China entertained and introduced them to Pingtan, a captivating traditional Chinese art form that masterfully blends storytelling with musical instruments while using simple props to enhance delivery.

At least 11 melodious tunes were delivered during the Chinese Pingtan art performance tagged "Wuxi Ballads: Portraits of Watertown," introducing the Nigerian audience, who converged on the China Cultural Center in Abuja, to the culturally rich art form which originated from the Yangtze River Delta region, encompassing provinces like Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and the bustling metropolis of Shanghai.

People from all walks of life, including Nigerian government officials, artists, scholars, and high school students, to mention a few, trooped out Sunday morning to experience the melodious Chinese storytelling art, taking the China-Nigeria cultural exchange a notch higher.

The audience was more fascinated with the intimate art of narration, as the performances typically featured one, two, or more artists clad in traditional long gowns, relying on their vocal prowess, subtle expressions, and the cords of their musical instruments to tell different stories in local Chinese dialects.

"As the saying goes, the foundation of state-to-state relations lies in people-to-people bonds, and the essence of people-to-people bonds lies in mutual understanding. We believe that cultural exchanges and mutual understanding are important ways to deepen the friendly feelings between the people of China and Nigeria," said Yang Jianxing, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria.

Noting that Pingtan has enthralled audiences for hundreds of years through the combination of the narrative power of storytelling, the lyrical beauty of opera, and the rhythmic melody of music, Yang urged Nigerian people to continue to join hands with the Chinese to form a concentric circle of cultural exchange, where art serves as "the center and the radius extends to the farthest reaches of Sino-Nigerian friendship."

"Through culture exchanges, we can promote mutual understanding and friendship, leadership, striving to create a world where mutual respect, harmonious coexistence, and greater happiness for all," he said.

Highlighting the deep cultural significance of Pingtan, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Raphael Oraelumo, who represented Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa, noted storytelling and singing with instruments as one of the oldest ways of communicating important messages in different societies.

He hailed China for being "highly committed to cultural preservation," adding that Nigeria, too, would continue to develop old folklore to enrich the people-to-people cooperation and Sino-Nigeria cultural exchange.

