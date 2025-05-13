China's commerce ministry holds meeting with trade companies, vows full support for firms to overcome difficulties

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao chairs a roundtable meeting with representatives of foreign trade companies in Beijing on May 12, 2025. Photo: Courtesy of MOFCOM

Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on Monday chaired a roundtable meeting with representatives from 12 trade companies, six import and export chambers of commerce, and experts, during which views were exchanged on the current foreign trade situation and ways to support the development of foreign trade enterprises, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said in a statement.

During the meeting, Wang said that since the beginning of this year, external shocks have intensified, and the foreign trade situation has become highly complex and challenging. Nevertheless, China's foreign trade has remained generally stable and demonstrated strong resilience, he said.

Faced with the US' unwarranted imposition of high tariffs on Chinese products, China resolutely took countermeasures to safeguard its own interests and international fairness and justice, and won international respect, Wang said.

Recent high-level economic and trade talks between China and the US reached important consensus and made substantial progress, laying the foundation and creating conditions for further bridging differences and deepening cooperation, the commerce minister said.

Looking ahead, the MOFCOM will coordinate domestic economic efforts with international economic and trade challenges, and work together with relevant departments to fully support foreign trade enterprises in overcoming difficulties. It will provide more support to help foreign trade enterprises expand markets and promote the stable development of foreign trade.

Officials with government departments including the MOFCOM, the Ministry of Finance and the National Financial Regulatory Administration responded to questions and suggestions from business representatives, according to the MOFCOM statement.

Also at the meeting, representatives from participating enterprises and chambers of commerce expressed confidence in their ability to withstand external shocks and achieve steady business development.

According to the General Administration of Customs (GAC), in the first four months of 2025, China's total value of goods trade reached 14.14 trillion yuan ($1.95 trillion), an increase of 2.4 percent year-on-year. Against the backdrop of a complex and volatile global economic environment, China's foreign trade has maintained steady growth, underscoring strong resilience and vitality, the GAC said.

