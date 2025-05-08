Xi inspects the guard of honor during a grand welcome ceremony

(People's Daily App) 16:58, May 08, 2025

President Xi Jinping inspected the guard of honor during a grand welcome ceremony at the Vnukovo Airport in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday. Xi arrived in Moscow to pay a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

