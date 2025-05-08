Xi holds talks with Putin

Xinhua) 15:21, May 08, 2025

MOSCOW, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks here on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi arrived on Wednesday to pay a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

