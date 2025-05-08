Memorable moments from Xi's 10 visits to Russia

(People's Daily App) 13:58, May 08, 2025

President Xi Jinping is paying a state visit to Russia from Wednesday to Saturday and will attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War. As this is Xi's 11th visit to Russia since 2013, it's time to revisit some of the memorable moments during his previous visits.

