Guiding China-Russia relations in new era to always forge ahead

Chinese President Xi Jinping is paying a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation to attend celebrations in Moscow marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

As unprecedented global changes unfold at a faster pace and the international order faces profound adjustments, China-Russia relations in the new era have always been forging ahead despite a complex external environment, demonstrating the relations' defining features of everlasting good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutual benefit, cooperation and win-win.

Xi's upcoming visit will further deepen political mutual trust between the two countries, add new substance to strategic coordination, foster a right view of the World War II history, uphold international fairness and justice, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and contribute more stability and positive energy to the international community.

Leadership of the two heads of state is the greatest political advantage and fundamental guarantee for the high-quality development of China-Russia relations. This visit will mark Xi's 11th trip to Russia since 2013. Xi and Putin will hold the first in-person meeting this year and have strategic communication on China-Russia relations under new circumstances and on a series of major international and regional issues.

Last year, the two countries solemnly celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. Xi and Putin met three times, jointly steering the development of bilateral relations and the reform of the global governance system.

This year, Xi talked with Putin via video meeting on Jan. 21 and held a phone conversation with him on Feb. 24, conducting in-depth strategic communication on major international and regional issues and steering China-Russia relations at a critical moment.

China and Russia have found a path of "non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party" in developing their relations. It is a pioneering effort in forging a new model of major-country relations, and has set a fine example for relations between neighboring countries, serving as an anchor of stability in a turbulent world.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the Great Patriotic War and the World Anti-Fascist War. As the two main theaters of Asia and Europe in World War II, China and Russia made immense sacrifice and major, historic contributions to secure the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, save their respective nations from demise, and also save the future of mankind.

The two sides previously agreed that they will jointly remember history, honor the martyrs, foster a right view of the World War II history and defend the outcomes of the victory of the war and the post-war international order, and uphold international fairness and justice.

Xi's attendance at the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, following his participation in the 70th anniversary celebrations in 2015, is reflective of support by China and Russia to each other's commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.

The painful lessons of World War II serve as a stark reminder that the law of the jungle and the logic of "might makes right" offer no viable path for human coexistence. Peace over war, cooperation over confrontation, and mutual benefit over zero-sum rivalry -- these are enduring themes of a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous human society.

This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN. China and Russia, as founding members of the UN and permanent members of the UN Security Council, shoulder a special responsibility for safeguarding the international system with the UN at its core.

The two countries will further strengthen their close coordination in the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and other multilateral platforms, rally the Global South, shape global governance in the right direction, unequivocally oppose acts of unilateralism and bullying, and jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

China and Russia are good neighbors that cannot be moved away, and true friends who share weal and woe, support each other and achieve common development. At the significant historical juncture marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN, China and Russia will continue deepening strategic coordination, practicing true multilateralism, jointly defending the UN-centered international system and the outcomes of World War II victory, working together to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and creating a better future for the world.

