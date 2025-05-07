Interview: Russia, China coordination key to multipolar world, says Russian expert

ST. PETERSBURG, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The coordination between Russia and China, two major countries of the world, has injected momentum into building a multipolar world order, said a Russian expert.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victories of the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union, the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and the shared historical memory remains deeply meaningful for both peoples, said Alexey Rodionov, a professor of Chinese studies at St. Petersburg State University, in an interview with Xinhua.

In the hearts of the Russian people, he said, the memory of victory in World War II serves as a source of unity in the face of modern-day challenges.

"The victory of our elder generations lives within us," he said. "It gives us strength and guides our way forward."

He also highlighted China's role as a key member of the anti-fascist alliance, noting that the Chinese people had made a significant contribution to the global victory over fascism in World War II.

The Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression was a long and arduous struggle, marked by the Chinese people's unwavering determination to resist and ultimately defeat the invaders, he said.

Currently Russia-China relations have reached an unprecedented level, with significant potential for expanded cooperation across multiple fields, said the scholar.

He pointed out that the world is shifting irreversibly toward a multipolar order, with Russia and China playing essential roles as pillars of this transformation.

Rodionov said that China maintains a balanced stance on international issues, which is why more countries now regard the country as a key reference point in diplomacy and global policy.

