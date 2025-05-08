China-Russia relations maintain steady growth

Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:25, May 08, 2025

As the international order undergoes profound adjustments, the China-Russia relationship has advanced resolutely despite the complex external environment in the new era.

The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army participates in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Moscow, Russia, May 3, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

Political relations

China and Russia are neighboring major countries with a long shared border and have explored and established a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, characterized by non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party.

The two countries have been working closely on the world stage and are advocates of true multilateralism. They have joined hands to promote political solutions to international and regional hot spot issues. They also have strengthened communication and coordination within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS and the Group of 20, and are jointly committed to advancing a multipolar world and the democratization of international relations.

A freight train departs for Moscow, Russia from Beijing's Mafang Station in suburban Pinggu district. (Zou Hong/China Daily)

Economic and trade interactions

China-Russia relations have matured into a resilient and stable partnership characterized by sustained economic cooperation.

In 2024, bilateral trade rose to $244.8 billion, making China the largest trading partner of Russia for 15 consecutive years. In December 2024, the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline was fully completed.

Cooperation in emerging sectors such as the digital economy, e-commerce, bio-medicine, scientific and technological innovation, as well as green energy continues to expand.

Tourists from Belarus and Russia pose for photos at the Yuyuan Garden area in East China's Shanghai, Feb 1, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

People-to-people exchanges

Long-lasting friendship between China and Russia has grown increasingly popular among the two peoples.

The mutual visa exemption agreement for group tours has encouraged more robust two-way travel. In 2024, the number of Chinese tourists traveling to Russia reached 848,000 person-times, which was 4.2 times that of 2023, the Russian Union of Travel Industry data shows.

Hundreds of cultural events have been held in succession with the framework of the China-Russia Year of Culture (2024-2025).

Visitors experience Chinese calligraphy at the China Cultural Center in Moscow, Russia, Jan 25, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

Currently, more than 140 universities and over 220 primary and secondary schools in Russia offer Chinese language courses. Approximately 110,000 people across Russia are learning Chinese.

In China, more than 180 universities offer Russian language majors, and about 120,000 primary and secondary school students and university students are learning Russian.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)