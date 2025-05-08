Xi's speech marking 100th anniversary of trade union federation published

Xinhua) 10:17, May 08, 2025

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a conference held on April 28 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions and honor model workers and exemplary individuals, has been published as a booklet.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)