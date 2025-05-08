Home>>
Xi's speech marking 100th anniversary of trade union federation published
(Xinhua) 10:17, May 08, 2025
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a conference held on April 28 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions and honor model workers and exemplary individuals, has been published as a booklet.
The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across China.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nations urged to defend international justice
- Xi extends congratulations to China-Russia cultural exchange event
- Xi says China, Russia find right path of state-to-state interactions between neighboring major countries
- Xi leaves for state visit to Russia, Great Patriotic War victory celebrations in Moscow
- Commentary: Pass the torch of peace from generation to generation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.