Home>>
Xi attends welcome ceremony held by Putin
(Xinhua) 15:15, May 08, 2025
MOSCOW, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended here on Thursday a welcome ceremony held by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Xi arrived on Wednesday to pay a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.