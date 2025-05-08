Home>>
Xi says deepening China-Russia ties needed to uphold int'l equity, improve global governance
(Xinhua) 16:27, May 08, 2025
MOSCOW, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that the continuous development and deepening of China-Russia relations is the call of the times for safeguarding international fairness and justice and promoting the reform of the global governance system.
Xi made the remarks while holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his state visit to Russia.
