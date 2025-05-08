North Dakota 11th U.S. state with measles outbreak

Xinhua) 11:26, May 08, 2025

NEW YORK, May 7 (Xinhua) -- North Dakota has become the 11th state in the United States with a measles outbreak, logging its first cases since 2011, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So far, CDC's confirmed measles case count is 935 nationwide, more than triple the amount seen in all of 2024. The three-month outbreak in Texas accounts for the vast majority of cases, with 702 confirmed as of Tuesday. The outbreak has also spread to New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Two unvaccinated elementary school-aged children died from measles-related illnesses in the epicenter in West Texas, and an adult in New Mexico who was not vaccinated died of a measles-related illness.

Other states with active outbreaks, which the CDC defines as three or more related cases, include Indiana, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

North America has two other ongoing outbreaks. One in Ontario, Canada, has resulted in 1,243 cases from mid-October through April 29. And the Mexican state of Chihuahua had 922 measles cases and one death as of Tuesday, according to data from the state health ministry. Health officials in Mexico and the United States say all three outbreaks are of the same measles strain.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)