Another U.S. fighter jet falls into Red Sea after landing failure on aircraft carrier

Xinhua) 13:35, May 07, 2025

LOS ANGELES, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Another U.S. fighter jet fell into the Red Sea on Tuesday after falling over the side of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier on Tuesday, NBC News reported, citing officials.

It was the second U.S. fighter jet loss from the carrier in just over a week.

The aircraft, an F/A-18 Super Hornet, went overboard around 9:45 p.m. local time (0045 GMT) Tuesday during an attempted landing when it failed to engage the arresting wire, a mishap known as a "failed arrestment," U.S. officials were quoted as saying.

Both aviators aboard the jet safely ejected and sustained only minor injuries, they said.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

A similar incident occurred on April 28, when an F/A-18 Super Hornet from the Harry S. Truman fell into the Red Sea. All personnel were accounted for, with one sailor sustaining a minor injury, according to the U.S. Navy.

