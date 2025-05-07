Trump critics launch new group to highlight rising costs

Xinhua) 13:15, May 07, 2025

NEW YORK, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A bipartisan group of President Donald Trump's critics is launching a new organization, dubbed the Cost Coalition, to highlight Trump's struggle to control rising costs in the early months of his new presidency, reported The Associated Press (AP) on Tuesday.

"In 100 days, Donald Trump put the best-performing economy in the world on a crash course toward recession. Trump's tariffs -- the biggest middle class tax hike in modern history -- are making everyday prices skyrocket and wreaking havoc for businesses large and small," said a statement issue by the coalition.

"Next up are grossly inflationary tax cuts for the wealthy that will only saddle future generations with staggering debt. Whether you're a Republican, Democrat, or anything else, Donald Trump's agenda is an economic crisis threatening your livelihood and standard of living," it added.

The Cost Coalition will push its message through a combination of paid advertising, social media, press interviews and on-the-ground events with small business leaders, veterans and the faith community, according to the report.

"The new group enters a political landscape already packed with powerful voices fighting to shape the national conversation little more than 100 days after Trump began his second term," noted AP. "The Republican president vowed to 'end inflation' on Day 1, but he has focused more on immigration, culture wars and exacting revenge against his political adversaries while launching a global trade war that has pushed some costs higher and threatens to send the U.S. economy into recession."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)