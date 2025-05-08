Trump's approval rate in California down to "historically low levels"

Xinhua) 09:50, May 08, 2025

LOS ANGELES, May 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating in California is at "historically low levels," according to the latest Berkeley IGS poll released Tuesday.

The survey, conducted from April 21 to 28, collected a statewide sample of 6,201 registered voters in the most populous state in the country. Thirty percent of voters surveyed said they approved of the president's performance during his first 100-odd days in office, while 68 percent disapproved. The result was well below the 39 percent approval Trump logged in March 2017, a similar point in his first term.

It is also the lowest such rating of any presidential approval surveyed since 1974, the Institute of Governmental Studies from UC Berkeley said on its official website, adding the previous low for a president at this point in his term was recorded by George W. Bush in May of 2001 with 42 percent approval rating.

The survey also found voters disapproved of all of Trump's key policies and methods by big majorities.

Nearly two-thirds opposed how Trump is changing the operation of the federal government. About two-thirds were against Trump's changes to foreign policy, and a similar majority believed his constant use of executive orders to implement change "exceeds his constitutional authority as president."

When Californians were asked how they think Trump's second term as president would be compared with his first, 61 percent believed it would be worse while just 25 percent thought it would be better.

