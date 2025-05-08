U.S. Californian governor more focused on boosting presidential prospects than fixing state: poll

Xinhua) 11:22, May 08, 2025

NEW YORK, May 7 (Xinhua) -- By more than 2 to 1, California's registered voters believe that Governor Gavin Newsom is more focused on boosting his presidential prospects than on fixing the problems in his own state, according to a new poll.

A survey by UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, found that 54 percent of voters said Newsom is devoting more attention to things that could benefit himself as a future White House contender compared with 26 percent who said he's paying more attention to governing the state and helping to solve its problems.

However, the governor has said repeatedly that he is not considering running for president, despite the speculation about his political future, according to the newspaper's report.

"The poll, conducted in late April, comes after the governor struggled for months to find his political path as the leader of the Democratic stronghold of California in a nation that elected Donald Trump in November," noted the report.

