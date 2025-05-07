A Tai Chi Odyssey

(People's Daily App) 15:46, May 07, 2025

A group of Tai Chi practitioners from the US returned to Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, for Chen Style Tai Chi training this March and April. Their journey began in 2012 when Master Zhu Lifei, a 20th-generation Chen family Tai Chi inheritor in Ningbo's Yinzhou district, introduced the art to a British professor at the University of Nottingham Ningbo. This initial spark inspired American enthusiasts Ronald Pfeiffer and his British friend Linda Arksey to travel to Ningbo in 2017. Drawn by the balance of power and softness inherent in each Tai Chi movement, they have returned regularly from Wisconsin since then. Their training in Ningbo led to the founding of the International Tai Chi Alliance, which now reaches thousands of students across 17 countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, and Japan.

(Video source: Ningbo Evening News)

