China, European Parliament agree to lift restrictions on mutual exchanges: Chinese foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 15:37, May 07, 2025
China and the European Parliament have decided to simultaneously and fully lift restrictions on mutual exchanges as agreed by the two sides, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian confirmed during a routine press conference on May 6, 2025.
