Delegation of African military officers visit China

Xinhua) 16:02, May 06, 2025

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of nearly 100 young and middle-aged African military officers commenced their visit to China on Tuesday, at the invitation of China's Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Representing over 40 African nations, including Egypt, Mozambique, Tanzania and Kenya, the delegation is slated to embark on a tour that includes Beijing, Changsha, Shaoshan and several other locations for exchanges, concluding on May 15.

According to the MND, the visit, the fourth of its kind, is aimed at translating the agreements reached at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation into tangible actions and deepening traditional friendship between the Chinese and African military forces.

Furthermore, the initiative strives to bolster mutual comprehension among military officers of the respective regions and to contribute towards forging an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

