China Chamber of Commerce to Africa established to foster broader Sino-African cooperation

Xinhua) 08:28, April 30, 2025

Representatives attend a launching event of the China Chamber of Commerce to Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 28, 2025. The China Chamber of Commerce to Africa (CCCA) was officially launched Monday in Addis Ababa, with the aim of fostering broader Sino-African cooperation and contributing to a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

ADDIS ABABA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The China Chamber of Commerce to Africa (CCCA) was officially launched Monday in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, with the aim of fostering broader Sino-African cooperation and contributing to a closer China-Africa community with a shared future.

Comprising 15 founding members, the CCCA spans a wide range of sectors, including agriculture, construction, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, and healthcare. With membership expected to grow across both traditional and emerging industries, the chamber aims to strengthen economic ties and facilitate China-Africa economic cooperation.

Addressing the launching event, Hu Changchun, head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union (AU), said the newly-launched chamber, under the mission's guidance, will serve as a bridge to promote shared development between China, Africa, and the broader Global South.

"The founding of the chamber will create better synergies for China-Africa economic cooperation, and enable our friendship to grow even stronger. I sincerely hope that the chamber will bring more members on board, ride the tide with all stakeholders, and contribute to strengthening economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa," Hu said.

According to data from the Chinese Mission to the AU, Chinese companies have long contributed to Africa's development, building approximately 100,000 km of roads, 10,000 km of railways, 1,000 bridges, and 100 ports, while generating over 1 million jobs across the continent. These efforts have significantly improved logistical connectivity, integration of regional value chains, and people's livelihoods on the continent.

Moussa Mohamed Omar, deputy chief of staff of the AU Commission, said the establishment of the CCCA under the China-Africa strategic partnership symbolizes the win-win cooperation built on mutual respect and concrete results.

Noting that Chinese companies are actively engaged in various development sectors in Africa, including infrastructure, energy, digital infrastructure, and logistics sectors, Omar said Chinese enterprises are significantly contributing to Africa's development and employment creation.

Wu Jiuyi, secretary-general of the CCCA and deputy general manager of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ethiopia Branch, said the chamber is rooted in Africa to serve enterprises, foster partnership, and promote shared prosperity.

"Today's Africa is a land of boundless opportunities, and China stands as its most steadfast partner. We warmly welcome more outstanding Chinese enterprises to join the chamber and look forward to working with African partners to build consensus, pool strengths, and write a new chapter in China-Africa friendship," he said.

Hu Changchun, head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union, speaks at a launching event of the China Chamber of Commerce to Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 28, 2025. The China Chamber of Commerce to Africa (CCCA) was officially launched Monday in Addis Ababa, with the aim of fostering broader Sino-African cooperation and contributing to a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

Moussa Mohamed Omar, deputy chief of staff of the African Union Commission, speaks at a launching event of the China Chamber of Commerce to Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 28, 2025. The China Chamber of Commerce to Africa (CCCA) was officially launched Monday in Addis Ababa, with the aim of fostering broader Sino-African cooperation and contributing to a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)