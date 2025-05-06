Trending in China | A thousand-year heritage: Wufan of the She ethnic group

(People's Daily App) 15:47, May 06, 2025

Glossy, fragrant and steeped in tradition, Wufan—black glutinous rice from China's She ethnic group—is a beloved festive delicacy. This unique dish involves soaking sticky rice in the natural juice of Vaccinium bracteatum leaves, a native plant known for its natural black dye. The result is a bowl of rice as dark as ink, delicately aromatic and pleasantly chewy! Passed down through generations, Wufan embodies the She people's deep connection to nature and rich cultural heritage.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Lin Beiji and Kuang Xuejing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)