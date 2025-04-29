Trending in China | The art of Dong ethnic Dou Ran

(People's Daily App) 16:55, April 29, 2025

Dou Ran is a traditional textile art of the Dong ethnic group in Guizhou, China. Artisans use soybean paste as a resist agent to hand-paint intricate patterns onto the cloth before immersing it in indigo dye. This process creates striking blue-and-white motifs embodying Dong culture's simplicity and elegance.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Wei Zhiqiang)

