We Are China

China handles 112 mln railway passenger trips during May Day holiday

Ecns.cn) 14:10, May 06, 2025

Passengers arrive at Beijing South Railway Station, May 5, 2025. (China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. China's railway network handled approximately 112 million passenger trips during the May Day holiday travel rush, which kicked off on April 29.

Passengers pass through the self-check-in gates at Beijing South Railway Station, May 5, 2025. (China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Passengers walk on the platform at Nanjing Railway Station, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 5, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Passengers walk on the platform at Nanjing Railway Station, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 5, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Passengers walk on the platform at Nanjing Railway Station, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 5, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)