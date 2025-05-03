We Are China

Vibrant snapshots of China during Labor Day holiday

Xinhua) 13:05, May 03, 2025

Tourists take a boat to enjoy the night view at Gaozhuang Xishuangjing scenic spot in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 1, 2025.

People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

A drone light show is staged in Nan'an District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Tourists visit Fuzimiao, or the Confucius Temple, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2025.

(Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Tourists interact with performers at a Chinese rose garden in Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, May 1, 2025.

(Photo by Gao Song/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Lijingmen scenic spot in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, May 1, 2025.

(Photo by Li Weichao/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a fireworks show in Jurong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2025.

(Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)

A drone light show is staged in Nan'an District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Tourists watch a folk performance in Nan'an District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists enjoy a light show at Jing'an Park in Shanghai, east China, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A drone photo shows tourists enjoying street snacks in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, May 1, 2025.

(Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a music fountain show in Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, May 1, 2025.

(Photo by Li Heng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a bustling night market in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An aerial drone photo shows a bustling night market in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists having fun in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists watch a light installation at Jing'an Park in Shanghai, east China, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Tourists take cruise ships to enjoy the night view in Chongqing, southwest China, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A drone light show is staged in Nan'an District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Tourists watch a performance in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists have fun at Jing'an Park in Shanghai, east China, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A light show is staged at Jing'an Park in Shanghai, east China, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Tourists take cruise ships to enjoy the night view in Chongqing, southwest China, May 1, 2025.

(Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

